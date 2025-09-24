Rana urges PTI to hold dialogue for political, economic stability

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to hold dialogue for cuntry's political and economic stability.

PTI founder always created hurdles in the talks process, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI leadership should avoid creating unrest and spreading chaos, he said.

Pakistan had achieved success on diplomatic fronts, he said. This is time for Opposition parties including PTI to

sit together and work for strengthening political and economic field of Pakistan, he said.

He suggested PTI to brush aside petty differences and come forward for dialogue with political parties in the larger national interest.