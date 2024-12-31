Rana Urges PTI To Play Role For Political, Economic Stability
Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 10:31 PM
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday urged the Opposition benches to play role for political and economic stability in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday urged the Opposition benches to play role for political and economic stability in Pakistan.
Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), should resolve the political issues through dialogue, he said while talking to a private television channel.
"We are hopeful of the talks being initiated on January 2, 2025, " he said. In reply to a question about “Oran Pakistan” program, he said there is a need to have cooperation of the Opposition parties to gain economic growth targets in Pakistan.
To another question about high inflation, he said the people had to face hard time due to weak policies of the last regime of PTI.
He said PTI should shun the petty differences and sit together to improve life of the poor people. He said that incumbent government has reduced the inflation in short span of time.
He said pakistan stock exchange and other sectors are showing upward trend due to better policies of the present government.
Recent Stories
Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahrain starting January 8
Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE people, residents on New Year
Industrial sector's contribution to UAE's GDP surged by 57%: Sultan Al Jaber
Zehri calls for joint efforts to make country prosperous, peaceful
Sindh government strives hard to improve education in Sindh: Minister
Rana urges PTI to play role for political, economic stability
PM unveils 5-year economic transformation plan; stresses unity, harmony for succ ..
UAE ambassador celebrates new year with children at SOS Village
Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid inspects Joint Operations Room of Ev ..
2nd Edition of Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup kicks off January 2025
Emergency aid shipment launched for Gaza as part of UAE's 'Operation Chivalrous ..
2.7bln approved for LG: PA told
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Zehri calls for joint efforts to make country prosperous, peaceful20 seconds ago
-
Rana urges PTI to play role for political, economic stability23 seconds ago
-
PM unveils 5-year economic transformation plan; stresses unity, harmony for success18 minutes ago
-
UAE ambassador celebrates new year with children at SOS Village18 minutes ago
-
2.7bln approved for LG: PA told18 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi inaugurates sewage pumping station2 hours ago
-
All major school chains to purchase compulsory buses by Jan 132 hours ago
-
Chairman of One-Man Commission on Minority Rights, Dr Shoaib Suddle called on Chief Minister Khyber ..2 hours ago
-
CPEC International Conference Concludes at SAU2 hours ago
-
PM urges nation to strive for better, stronger Pakistan in 20252 hours ago
-
SSP directs for strict ban on firing, hooliganism2 hours ago
-
DPM Dar calls for continuity of policies, unity, hard work to achieve economic goals2 hours ago