Rana Urges PTI To Play Role For Political, Economic Stability

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 10:31 PM

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday urged the Opposition benches to play role for political and economic stability in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday urged the Opposition benches to play role for political and economic stability in Pakistan.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), should resolve the political issues through dialogue, he said while talking to a private television channel.

"We are hopeful of the talks being initiated on January 2, 2025, " he said. In reply to a question about “Oran Pakistan” program, he said there is a need to have cooperation of the Opposition parties to gain economic growth targets in Pakistan.

To another question about high inflation, he said the people had to face hard time due to weak policies of the last regime of PTI.

He said PTI should shun the petty differences and sit together to improve life of the poor people. He said that incumbent government has reduced the inflation in short span of time.

He said pakistan stock exchange and other sectors are showing upward trend due to better policies of the present government.

