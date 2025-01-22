Rana Urges PTI To Resolve Political Issues Through Dialogue
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday urged the members of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to resolve political issues through dialogue
In the democratic system, all the political and public interest matters must be discussed at the forum of parliament, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In the democratic system, all the political and public interest matters must be discussed at the forum of parliament, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Dialogue is the only option to move forward and addressing political nature issues, he said adding that PTI should come forward and sit together on the table for talks.
In reply to a question about charter of demand, he said members of the committee set by the government would reply to PTI in black and white.
To a question about social media act, he said all out efforts would be made to control misuse of social media.
