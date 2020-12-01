Rana Waqas posted as additional deputy commissioner Islamabad

Lt. (Retd.) Rana Muhammad Waqas Anwar, a BS-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) is transferred and his service are placed at the disposal of Interior Division for further posting as Additional Deputy Commissioner, (General) Islamabad Capital Territory with immediate effect and until further order

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Lt. (Retd.) Rana Muhammad Waqas Anwar, a BS-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) is transferred and his service are placed at the disposal of Interior Division for further posting as Additional Deputy Commissioner, (General) Islamabad Capital Territory with immediate effect and until further order.

According to a notification of Establishment Division issued here on Tuesday he was presently serving on the post of Deputy Secretary, Establishment Division.