Rana Warns PTI To Avoid Creating Unrest Through Public Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 11:49 PM
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Thursday warned the members of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to avoid creating unrest through public meeting
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Thursday warned the members of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to avoid creating unrest through public meeting.
No one would be allowed to create law and order situation though protest demonstration, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Country is making progress in every field and we will not tolerate any disturbance halting the economic development in future, he added.
In reply to a question about rift among the coalition partner, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party leader is a wise person and any issue raised by the coalition partner would be addressed with negotiation.
Recent Stories
England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test
PTI playing tactics to get NRO: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif
BPPRA hosts National PPRAs Advisory Council Meeting 2024
Chief Collector of Customs North calls on Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haj ..
Rwanda declares end to deadly Marburg virus outbreak
Govt determined to solve masses' problems at their doorsteps: AJK PM
DC inaugurates Chamkani Sports Ground
13 Major Road Construction Projects inaugurated in Ghotki
Before Leicester, Ranieri's brush with glory with his beloved Roma
Outdoor Sports Area, 3-day Ceramics Design Workshop inaugurated
KP Govt launches key reforms at Central Jail Mardan: SACM Humayun
Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) delegation visits IESCO Headqu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI playing tactics to get NRO: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif8 minutes ago
-
BPPRA hosts National PPRAs Advisory Council Meeting 20245 minutes ago
-
Chief Collector of Customs North calls on Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan46 minutes ago
-
13 Major Road Construction Projects inaugurated in Ghotki59 minutes ago
-
Outdoor Sports Area, 3-day Ceramics Design Workshop inaugurated59 minutes ago
-
KP Govt launches key reforms at Central Jail Mardan: SACM Humayun2 hours ago
-
Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) delegation visits IESCO Headquarters2 hours ago
-
Azam Nazir Tarar meets Governor Balochistan2 hours ago
-
Shaza Fatima meets ANT International President2 hours ago
-
NAB delegation briefed over digitization of land records2 hours ago
-
PAC of Sindh Assembly for framing a futuristic Master Plan for Karachi2 hours ago
-
Elections in IIOJK stands not substitute of Kashmiris birth right of self determination: JKCHR UK Ch ..2 hours ago