Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Thursday warned the members of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to avoid creating unrest through public meeting.

No one would be allowed to create law and order situation though protest demonstration, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Country is making progress in every field and we will not tolerate any disturbance halting the economic development in future, he added.

In reply to a question about rift among the coalition partner, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party leader is a wise person and any issue raised by the coalition partner would be addressed with negotiation.