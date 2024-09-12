Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), should desist from breaking laws of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), should desist from breaking laws of the country.

The PTI leaders of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa have found involved in violating "code of conduct" in the last public meeting, he said while talking to a private television channel. PTI has a track record of sabotaging peace and spreading violence in the country through public gathering, he said. May 9 riots was an eye opener for everyone, he added.

About Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa's provocative statement, he said Ali Amin Gandapur would not be allowed to

create unrest through public meetings.

In reply to a question about public meeting permission for PTI workers, he said that PTI should review its policies and stubborn attitude. He, however said that it is the matter of provincial government for permitting the PTI members to hold public rally in Lahore or restrict them.

To a question about judicial reforms, he said, "it is the need of hour."