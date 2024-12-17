Rana Welcomes Formation Of Committee By PTI For Talks
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 11:48 PM
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday welcomed formation of committee by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for holding dialogue with the government
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday welcomed formation of committee by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for holding dialogue with the government.
Setting up a committee for talks is a good initiative taken by PTI, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Besides other matters, he said, PTI should have discussion on charter of economy (CoE). In the past, he said, we have invited the PTI leaders to sign charter of economy to make fast progress in the country.
To another question, he said, Speaker Office is the best forum for initiating dialogue with PTI. Commenting on reservation of JUI-F leader, he said, Maulana Fazal ur Rehman would have meeting with prime minister soon.
Recent Stories
15-year-old girl killed two in latest US school shooting: police
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores significance of Pak-KSA durab ..
Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new peak
Canada's Trudeau battles to hold on after deputy PM resigns
PM directs ministries to address medicines shortage in Parachinar, establish con ..
Rana welcomes formation of committee by PTI for talks
Bolivia's Morales slams 'brutal judicial war' after warrant issued
Berlin police investigating suspected poison attack on Russian-German woman
On-line sale for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets starts from December 19
Zelensky calls on allies to 'urgently strengthen Ukraine' on battlefield
Stock markets mostly drop awaiting Fed policy update
PM sees Pak-UAE fraternal ties to grow further
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores significance of Pak-KSA durable bilateral relatio ..2 minutes ago
-
PM directs ministries to address medicines shortage in Parachinar, establish contact with KPK govt2 minutes ago
-
Rana welcomes formation of committee by PTI for talks2 minutes ago
-
PM sees Pak-UAE fraternal ties to grow further28 minutes ago
-
NAVTTC board approves new programs with guaranteed global employment31 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari for further strengthening bilateral ties with UAE28 minutes ago
-
Turkish envoy emphasizes strong bonds between people of Pakistan and Turkiye1 hour ago
-
Anti drug awareness seminar held at SSUET1 hour ago
-
ISSI, CSCCC host 'Post-COP29 Dialogue'1 hour ago
-
PTI founder to get relief from courts: Barrister Malik1 hour ago
-
PM resolves to safeguard welfare of overseas Pakistanis1 hour ago
-
FUU to organize 7th Int'l Media Conference on Dec 211 hour ago