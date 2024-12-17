Open Menu

Rana Welcomes Formation Of Committee By PTI For Talks

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 11:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday welcomed formation of committee by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for holding dialogue with the government.

Setting up a committee for talks is a good initiative taken by PTI, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Besides other matters, he said, PTI should have discussion on charter of economy (CoE). In the past, he said, we have invited the PTI leaders to sign charter of economy to make fast progress in the country.

To another question, he said, Speaker Office is the best forum for initiating dialogue with PTI. Commenting on reservation of JUI-F leader, he said, Maulana Fazal ur Rehman would have meeting with prime minister soon.

