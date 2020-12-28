UrduPoint.com
Ranai Coal Mines' Owners, Leaders Condemn Attack On Security Forces In Harnai

Mon 28th December 2020 | 10:02 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Ranai Coal Mines' Owners and its leaders strongly condemned the attack on Check post of Security forces which left seven martyred in Sharag area of Harani district the other day.

In a statement, Ranai Coal Mines Owners including Saeed Agha, Sardar Baz Mohammad Panezai, Malik Usman, Sardar Qurban Jogezai, Sherbaz Khan Tareen, and Khalil Tareen paid homage to the personnel of security forces who were martyred in the terrorist attack.

They said security personnel sacrificed their lives for the protection of public lives and their property who are our national heroes, saying sacrifices of force will not go in vain.

Security forces including Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC), police and Levies force are playing key role to curb terrorist activities form the province for restoring peace and protection of public lives without caring for their lives, they said.

They said terrorist elements wanted to appease their masters by targeting security personnel adding terrorists could not weaken the morale of forces by carrying out attacks.

They maintained the security forces personnel had broken the backbone of the terrorists by rendering their lives.

They also expressed condolences to the families of martyrs' personnel in the attack and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

