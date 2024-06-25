Randhawa Announces Establishment Of DMA In Federal Capital
Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa has announced the establishment of a Disaster Management Authority (DMA) in the Federal capital.
The authority will be headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad and the Director General of Capital Emergency Services will also report directly to him, he said in a press release.
The chairman said the Primary goal for establishing this authority was to effectively handle any unforeseen situations that might arise in the city.
Muhammad Ali said the new DMA would be integrated with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and all emergency service departments also fall under the jurisdiction of the new authority.
He also assured that the employment benefits and career progression of the employees in these departments would remain unaffected.
