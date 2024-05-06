Randhawa Calls For Best Public Services In ICT
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 10:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday chaired a performance review meeting with key officials here at his office to provide best services to public.
Deputy Commissioner, Director of Administration, Director of Finance, Director of Law, District Prosecutor, Deputy
Director of food, Deputy Director Development, and other officials attended the meeting, said a Spokesman of
Chief Commissioner Office, Nouman Nazim.
During the meeting, Randhawa instructed the Deputy Commissioner to expedite the activation of the Land Records Management Information System, emphasizing its importance for efficient public service.
He also urged all officers to prioritize the needs of citizens and ensure they had access to necessary facilities.
The meeting highlighted the government's focus on improving services and responding quickly to public needs.
