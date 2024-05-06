Open Menu

Randhawa Calls For Best Public Services In ICT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 10:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday chaired a performance review meeting with key officials here at his office to provide best services to public.

During the meeting, Randhawa instructed the Deputy Commissioner to expedite the activation of the Land Records Management Information System, emphasizing its importance for efficient public service.

He also urged all officers to prioritize the needs of citizens and ensure they had access to necessary facilities.

The meeting highlighted the government's focus on improving services and responding quickly to public needs.

