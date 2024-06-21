Open Menu

Randhawa Commends CDA Staffers For Their Services On Eid-ul-Azha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa Friday commended the officers and staff who sacrificed their own celebrations to serve the community during Eid-ul-Azha acknowledging their dedication and commendable services.

During the meeting to review the emergency services provided during Eid days, Muhammad Ali emphasized that serving the citizens is the top priority.

The Capital Emergency Services, Rescue 1122 played a crucial role in delivering professional services throughout the three days of Eid.

The teams from Capital Emergency Services were on high alert, ensuring swift responses to any incidents.

During the meeting, it was informed that a total of 154 emergency calls were received in Eid days. These included 55 fire incidents, 24 medical emergencies, 71 traffic accidents and other incidents.

The briefing highlighted the prompt response by the emergency services to all complaints.

Director General Capital Emergency Services said the deceased and severely injured individuals from accidents were quickly transported to nearby hospitals.

The fire incidents reported comprised 37 in green areas, five house fires, and two due to short circuits, among other incidents, it was informed.

