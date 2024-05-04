Randhawa Commends ICT Police's Efforts In Maintaining Law, Order
Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa Saturday commended the dedication and professionalism exhibited by the ICT Police in upholding law and order in the Federal capital.
He said this during a meeting with Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Ali Nasir Rizvi, said a press release.
During the meeting, IG Police provided a comprehensive briefing to the Chief Commissioner regarding the current law and order and in Islamabad.
He highlighted key areas of focus and ongoing efforts by the police force to maintain peace and security in the region.
Ali Nasir reiterated the administration's unwavering commitment to supporting the endeavors of the police force.
Emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts, Chief Commissioner stressed the need for close coordination between the administration and law enforcement agencies to effectively address emerging challenges and ensure the safety and security of the citizens.
The meeting underscored the administration's proactive approach towards enhancing public safety and reaffirmed its support for the ICT Police in their mission to uphold law and order in the federal capital.
