Open Menu

Randhawa Commends ICT Police's Efforts In Maintaining Law, Order

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Randhawa commends ICT Police's efforts in maintaining law, order

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa Saturday commended the dedication and professionalism exhibited by the ICT Police in upholding law and order in the Federal capital.

He said this during a meeting with Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Ali Nasir Rizvi, said a press release.

During the meeting, IG Police provided a comprehensive briefing to the Chief Commissioner regarding the current law and order and in Islamabad.

He highlighted key areas of focus and ongoing efforts by the police force to maintain peace and security in the region.

Ali Nasir reiterated the administration's unwavering commitment to supporting the endeavors of the police force.

Emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts, Chief Commissioner stressed the need for close coordination between the administration and law enforcement agencies to effectively address emerging challenges and ensure the safety and security of the citizens.

The meeting underscored the administration's proactive approach towards enhancing public safety and reaffirmed its support for the ICT Police in their mission to uphold law and order in the federal capital.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Law And Order Nasir Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

PCB, franchise owners discuss window for PSL 2025

PCB, franchise owners discuss window for PSL 2025

4 minutes ago
 CSS 2023 results; check complete details here

CSS 2023 results; check complete details here

2 hours ago
 European companies show interest in investing in P ..

European companies show interest in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector

2 hours ago
 Nominations for three governors'posts; check detai ..

Nominations for three governors'posts; check details here

3 hours ago
 PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement

PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

19 hours ago
 High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

19 hours ago
 Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

19 hours ago
 President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

19 hours ago
 Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segm ..

Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan