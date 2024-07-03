Randhawa directs action be taken against defaulters of commercial properties

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Wednesday directed that immediate action be taken against the defaulters of commercial properties acquired in CDA auctions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Wednesday directed that immediate action be taken against the defaulters of commercial properties acquired in CDA auctions.

While chairing a meeting here, he said that the properties of the defaulters should be canceled in accordance with the law.

Muhammad Ali said that multiple opportunities to pay dues/installments have already been provided through advertisements and notices.

Similarly, for the convenience of the public, he said the CDA One Window Operation Directorate remained open until midnight on Saturday and Sunday at the end of the financial year.

The CDA chief said that despite numerous opportunities, the properties of those who fail to pay their installments will be canceled.

On the instructions of the CDA Chairman, the process of canceling the allotments of various commercial properties due to non-payment of dues by June 30, 2024, has commenced.

The cancellation process has begun after fulfilling the legal requirements, including newspaper advertisements and notices.