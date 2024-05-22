Open Menu

Randhawa Directs Installation Of Additional EV Charging Stations In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa instructed on Wednesday to install electric vehicle charging stations at the H-9 bus depot and to increase the capacity of charging points at the Jinnah Convention Centre.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa issued instructions during his visit to the Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station located at the Jinnah Convention Centre and H-9 Bus Depot in Islamabad. The Chairman was informed that the 1 MW LT panel installed at Jinnah Convention Centre can simultaneously charge 12 electric buses.

The chairman was informed that the initial phase has seen the procurement of 60 buses, with ongoing work on the project's command and control system.

The chairman said that the project to procure electronic buses encompasses four components. The chairman was informed that the command and control system of the project is currently underway, with the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) scheduled for completion by July 31. Following the ITS implementation, the Islamabad transport system will operate without human intervention.

The chairman directed the completion of the Carpeting of the pathways inside the Jinnah Convention Center. The work of carpeting should be done under with own resources, he said.

He instructed the Environment Wing to carry out horticulture work within the Convention Centre.

