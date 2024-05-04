Randhawa Directs To Clean All Nullah's Of Islamabad Before Monsoon
Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2024 | 06:15 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Chief Commissioner Islamabad Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Randhawa Saturday directed that the cleaning work of all the nullah's of the Federal capital should be completed before the monsoon season.
"While starting a cleanliness drive in the federal capital, he said all the obstructions in the nullah's should be removed for smooth flow of water."
Under the direction of Chief Commissioner, the authority has completed the cleaning work of Faisal Avenue's nullah including Sector F-7 and F-6, said a news release.
While the cleaning drive, the maintenance work of the remaining nullah's will also be completed soon. Despite the weekly holiday, the relevant staff remained present in the field.
Moreover, on the instructions of Chief Commissioner, the cleaning of the mega parks of Islamabad has also been started.
The joint sanitation operation of the Directorates of Environment and Sanitation is going on across the city. In this regard, duties have also been distributed among the relevant staff to ensure their presence in the field.
