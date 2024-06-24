Open Menu

Randhawa Directs To Clean, Channelize All Drains In Federal Capital

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Randhawa directs to clean, channelize all drains in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday directed to clean and channelize all the drains in both urban and rural areas of the Federal capital.

Chairing a meeting to assess the preparations for cleaning Islamabad's drains before the monsoon season, he highlighted the importance of valuing all lives, insisting that the work be done indiscriminately.

He instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad to supervise the entire operation and directed the Environment Wing to quickly clear any blockages in the drains.

Muhammad Ali also tasked the sanitation staff with ensuring the thorough cleaning of the drains.

Machinery from various departments, including the MPO, will be employed, and the cleaning crews will receive the necessary machinery and technical support.

Upon completion of the cleaning process, the Assistant Commissioner and Rescue 1122 will inspect the drains and submit a report, he added.

He said that drains in low-lying areas would be closely watched, with CDA staff and machinery on duty around the clock during the monsoon season.

Muhammad Ali also directed the immediate activation of all emergency response centers in Islamabad and the issued the helpline numbers for citizens in case of emergencies.

