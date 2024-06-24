Randhawa Directs To Clean, Channelize All Drains In Federal Capital
Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday directed to clean and channelize all the drains in both urban and rural areas of the Federal capital.
Chairing a meeting to assess the preparations for cleaning Islamabad's drains before the monsoon season, he highlighted the importance of valuing all lives, insisting that the work be done indiscriminately.
He instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad to supervise the entire operation and directed the Environment Wing to quickly clear any blockages in the drains.
Muhammad Ali also tasked the sanitation staff with ensuring the thorough cleaning of the drains.
Machinery from various departments, including the MPO, will be employed, and the cleaning crews will receive the necessary machinery and technical support.
Upon completion of the cleaning process, the Assistant Commissioner and Rescue 1122 will inspect the drains and submit a report, he added.
He said that drains in low-lying areas would be closely watched, with CDA staff and machinery on duty around the clock during the monsoon season.
Muhammad Ali also directed the immediate activation of all emergency response centers in Islamabad and the issued the helpline numbers for citizens in case of emergencies.
Recent Stories
KP CM says he wants to meet COAS, DG ISI
Exploring Pakistan's Top-Tier Gaming Phones in 2024
PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man sentenced to death for burning wife alive13 seconds ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh18 seconds ago
-
FAO team discusses tea commercialization plan with KP officials24 seconds ago
-
Federal Ombudsman ensures justice for Pesco consumer in Abbottabad10 minutes ago
-
SIAL instals 1.8MW solar power system10 minutes ago
-
KU awards 125 MPhil, 52 PhD, other degrees in various disciplines10 minutes ago
-
Nine power pilferers booked10 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on dengue breeding sites, arrests 1610 minutes ago
-
KP CM says he wants to meet COAS, DG ISI11 minutes ago
-
KP government enhances ADRC's efforts for dispute resolution20 minutes ago
-
Travelogue of Dr Fasihuddin published20 minutes ago
-
Two held, 7 motorcycles seized20 minutes ago