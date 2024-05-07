Open Menu

Randhawa Directs To Complete Construction Work Of Islamabad Expressway By End Of July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Randhawa Tuesday directed that the ongoing development and construction work on the Expressway should be completed by the end of July without any further delay.

During his visit to the Islamabad Expressway, he said that the construction work on the Islamabad Expressway project should be needed to expedite.

Chairman CDA was briefed that 75 percent of the work on package one, from Korang Bridge, of the Islamabad Expressway project has been completed.

The briefing also included information about the inclusion of the construction of a railway bridge in package one of the project.

Muhammad Ali directed that package one of the Islamabad Expressway must be finalized by July 15.

The briefing to Chairman CDA covered the components of the Islamabad Expressway project, including the T-Chowk intersection with two major bridges and an underpass.

Chairman CDA emphasized that any further delay in the Islamabad Expressway project will not be intolerated at any cost.

Muhammad Ali instructed the Assistant Commissioners to supervise developmental projects.

He directed all the Engineering Wing officers to ensure their presence at the project sites.

Chief CDA emphasized that there will be no compromise on the quality and pace of work on the projects.

Muhammad Ali also inspected other developmental projects of the Federal capital and urged to accelerate of work on delayed projects for their timely completion.

He evaluated the ongoing development efforts for the expansion and enhancement of Park Road.

Chairman CDA underscored the imperative of finishing the Park Road expansion and enhancement project by June 15, regardless of any obstacles.

The briefings revealed that 85 percent of the work on the Western Carriageway of the Park Road improvement initiative has been accomplished.

The progress is being made on the Eastern Carriageway of the Park Road development project.

The Park Road expansion and improvement project spans a total length of 7.2 kilometers, as informed to Chairman CDA.

Chairman CDA was briefed about the ongoing relocation of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and other utility lines for the Park Road widening and improvement project.

Muhammad Ali directed that the relocation of IESCO and other utility lines must be completed within five days.

