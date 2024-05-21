Randhawa Directs To Complete Development Work Of Park Road Project Till June 15
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa Tuesday directed to complete the development work of the Park Road project till June 15 at any cost.
During a visit to the Park Road project, the Chairman said that the safety measures should be ensured during the construction work on the project.
Muhammad Ali said that the clear signboards and lights should also be installed soon on the project.
While expressing dismay over the pace of ongoing development work on the project, he that the construction work on the project should be carried out by 24/7.
The Chairman urged the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) to ensure the presence of labor and machinery by 24/7 on the project site.
Muhammad Ali also directed that the machinery and workforce working on the project should be increased.
