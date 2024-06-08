Open Menu

Randhawa Directs To Complete Repair Work Of Faisal Mosque Shortly

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2024 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Saturday directed that all repair and maintenance work on Faisal Mosque should be completed shortly.

During his visit to Faisal Mosque with other CDA officials, Muhammad Ali emphasised the need to enhance the mosque's cleanliness.

He directed that areas needing paint be addressed, broken tiles be fixed and the surrounding area of the mosque be improved immediately.

He stressed the importance of expediting the decoration and renovation works to ensure all possible facilities for worshippers visiting the mosque. "Faisal Mosque holds national significance, not just for Islamabad, so its renovation should be a priority," he stated.

Following the chairman's directives, the mosque's non-operational fountains have been repaired and made functional.

