Randhawa Directs To Make Islamabad Model Jail Operational In 100-day

Published May 06, 2024

Randhawa directs to make Islamabad Model Jail operational in 100-day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa Monday directed to make Islamabad Model Jail fully operational within 100-day.

While chairing a meeting on development and construction work of Islamabad Model Jail, he said that more delay in the construction work will not be tolerated.

Muhammad Ali said the construction work of the jail should be completed into three shifts.

During the briefing, he was informed that 73 percent of the administrative block, 98 percent of the boundary wall, and 42 percent of the male barracks have already been completed.

The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Islamabad Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and officials from the Public Works Department.

Muhammad Ali said that a site inspection is scheduled on May 8 (Wednesday) to evaluate the ongoing construction work at Islamabad Model Jail.

Syed Nasir Rizvi said that Chief Commissioner is a proactive officer and expressed confidence that under his leadership all longstanding issues of the Federal capital will be addressed.

