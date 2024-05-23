Open Menu

Randhawa Directs To Resolve Traffic Jam Issue At PTCL Chowk

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 08:11 PM

Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Thursday directed the Member Engineering to develop a plan for addressing the traffic congestion at PTCL Chowk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Thursday directed the Member Engineering to develop a plan for addressing the traffic congestion at PTCL Chowk.

During his visit to PTCL Chowk on Jinnah Avenue, Muhammad Ali emphasized the need for immediate short-term and long-term plans to resolve the traffic issues at this intersection.

"A plan for a permanent solution should be prepared and submitted for approval to the relevant forum as soon as possible," he stated.

He further instructed that work on the plan should commence immediately after its approval.

The Chairman highlighted that new public interest projects will be initiated alongside the completion of ongoing projects in the federal capital.

He underscored the urgency of the situation, noting that citizens are facing significant distress due to traffic jams at PTCL Chowk, and stressed that work on the project should begin on a priority basis.

