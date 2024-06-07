Randhawa inspects electric buses, charging points in Convention Centre

Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday visited the Convention Center to inspect electric buses and charging points and personally test drive the bus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday visited the Convention Center to inspect electric buses and charging points and personally test drive the bus.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman announced, "Around 60 buses out of the total 160 designated for the Islamabad Bus Service project have now reached the federal capital. These buses are intended to offer modern transportation amenities to the residents of Islamabad,"

The updated routes aim to offer convenient and eco-friendly transportation options for residents. The initial route will link NUST, Orange Line Depot, G-11, and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital, encompassing 13 stops.

The second route will commence at PIMS and conclude at Bari Imam. Service hours will run from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m..

The chairman also paid a visit to the H-9 bus depot and issued instructions to ensure the completion of its construction before June 30.

The depot, along with its charging points, must be finished before the arrival of the next phase, comprising 70 buses.

Plans will be formulated to provide subsidies to deserving segments of society, including individuals with special needs, students, and others.