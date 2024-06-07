Open Menu

Randhawa Inspects Electric Buses, Charging Points In Convention Centre

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 07:04 PM

Randhawa inspects electric buses, charging points in Convention Centre

Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday visited the Convention Center to inspect electric buses and charging points and personally test drive the bus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday visited the Convention Center to inspect electric buses and charging points and personally test drive the bus.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman announced, "Around 60 buses out of the total 160 designated for the Islamabad Bus Service project have now reached the federal capital. These buses are intended to offer modern transportation amenities to the residents of Islamabad,"

The updated routes aim to offer convenient and eco-friendly transportation options for residents. The initial route will link NUST, Orange Line Depot, G-11, and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital, encompassing 13 stops.

 

The second route will commence at PIMS and conclude at Bari Imam. Service hours will run from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m..

The chairman also paid a visit to the H-9 bus depot and issued instructions to ensure the completion of its construction before June 30. 

The depot, along with its charging points, must be finished before the arrival of the next phase, comprising 70 buses.

Plans will be formulated to provide subsidies to deserving segments of society, including individuals with special needs, students, and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Visit Orange Bari Muhammad Ali June Capital Development Authority From P

Recent Stories

US hiring surges past expectations as job market s ..

US hiring surges past expectations as job market still strong

5 minutes ago
 BISP plays crucial role in women empowerment: Rubi ..

BISP plays crucial role in women empowerment: Rubina Khalid

2 minutes ago
 Strong coordination, collective approach emphasise ..

Strong coordination, collective approach emphasised to counter global warming, h ..

2 minutes ago
 Saudi envoy calls on Governor KP, discusses promot ..

Saudi envoy calls on Governor KP, discusses promotion of bilateral cooperation

2 minutes ago
 Insolence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Hindutva g ..

Insolence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Hindutva goons in Srinagar unacceptable: ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to prom ..

Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to promote environment-friendly agric ..

2 minutes ago
Punjab CM unveils historic package for development ..

Punjab CM unveils historic package for development of farmers

5 minutes ago
 The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Sa ..

The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Saturday

9 minutes ago
 Punjab University, Lahore LEADS University ink MoU

Punjab University, Lahore LEADS University ink MoU

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of an ..

Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of anti-polio drive

9 minutes ago
 KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts o ..

KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

9 minutes ago
 Incumbent govt committed to working with UNFPA on ..

Incumbent govt committed to working with UNFPA on health challenges: Governor

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan