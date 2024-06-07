Randhawa Inspects Electric Buses, Charging Points In Convention Centre
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 07:04 PM
Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday visited the Convention Center to inspect electric buses and charging points and personally test drive the bus
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday visited the Convention Center to inspect electric buses and charging points and personally test drive the bus.
Speaking on the occasion, the chairman announced, "Around 60 buses out of the total 160 designated for the Islamabad Bus Service project have now reached the federal capital. These buses are intended to offer modern transportation amenities to the residents of Islamabad,"
The updated routes aim to offer convenient and eco-friendly transportation options for residents. The initial route will link NUST, Orange Line Depot, G-11, and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital, encompassing 13 stops.
The second route will commence at PIMS and conclude at Bari Imam. Service hours will run from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m..
The chairman also paid a visit to the H-9 bus depot and issued instructions to ensure the completion of its construction before June 30.
The depot, along with its charging points, must be finished before the arrival of the next phase, comprising 70 buses.
Plans will be formulated to provide subsidies to deserving segments of society, including individuals with special needs, students, and others.
Recent Stories
US hiring surges past expectations as job market still strong
BISP plays crucial role in women empowerment: Rubina Khalid
Strong coordination, collective approach emphasised to counter global warming, h ..
Saudi envoy calls on Governor KP, discusses promotion of bilateral cooperation
Insolence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Hindutva goons in Srinagar unacceptable: ..
Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to promote environment-friendly agric ..
Punjab CM unveils historic package for development of farmers
The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Saturday
Punjab University, Lahore LEADS University ink MoU
Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of anti-polio drive
KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan
Incumbent govt committed to working with UNFPA on health challenges: Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISP plays crucial role in women empowerment: Rubina Khalid2 minutes ago
-
Strong coordination, collective approach emphasised to counter global warming, heat wave: Romina2 minutes ago
-
Saudi envoy calls on Governor KP, discusses promotion of bilateral cooperation2 minutes ago
-
Insolence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Hindutva goons in Srinagar unacceptable: Jaral2 minutes ago
-
Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to promote environment-friendly agriculture2 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM unveils historic package for development of farmers5 minutes ago
-
The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Saturday9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of anti-polio drive9 minutes ago
-
KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan9 minutes ago
-
Incumbent govt committed to working with UNFPA on health challenges: Governor19 minutes ago
-
Salik appreciates ILO's efforts, initiatives to support workers, mitigate adverse crises faced by Ga ..9 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang inspects cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Azha33 minutes ago