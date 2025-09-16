Randhawa Inspects Progress On T-Chowk Flyover, Stresses Timely Completion
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Tuesday visited the under-construction T-Chowk Flyover and directed officials to ensure the project is completed on schedule with top-quality standards.
Accompanied by Member Engineering Nafasat Raza, Member Planning and Design Dr. Khalid Hafeez, the project director, consultants, and other senior officials, Randhawa inspected ongoing construction activities and received a detailed briefing on progress.
According to CDA, 12 piles of the flyover structure have already been completed, while work on the 13th pile is underway.
The casting of girders has also commenced, and construction teams are working around the clock on multiple sections simultaneously.
Randhawa was informed that steps are being taken to relocate utility services affected by the project to avoid delays.
The CDA chief stressed the need for speedy relocation of utilities and adherence to project deadlines.
“The project must be completed according to the stipulated timelines while ensuring the highest standards of quality,” Randhawa said, directing engineers and consultants to maintain strict oversight of on-site activities.
Highlighting the broader impact of the development, Randhawa noted that the T-Chowk Flyover will provide uninterrupted, signal-free travel not only between Islamabad and Rawalpindi but also for commuters coming from Lahore and other parts of Punjab.
“This project will prove to be a significant milestone in resolving traffic issues in the twin cities,” he remarked.
The T-Chowk Flyover is among the major infrastructure projects underway in the capital region, aimed at easing chronic traffic congestion and improving connectivity.
