Randhawa Meets Chairman PITB For Digitalizing CDA's Record
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 07:59 PM
Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday discussed the swift digitalization of CDA's Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) records with the Chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and his team
The meeting was held in compliance with the directives of Minister of Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi, said a news release.
The meeting focused on strategizing the digital transformation process, including assessing the current state of CDA & ICT records, identifying technological solutions, addressing potential challenges and establishing a timeline for completion.
Additionally, it was decided to address the human resource needs in the IT directorate to ensure the successful implementation of the digitalization project.
Furthermore, the discussion also centred on exploring new avenues that can create alternate revenue streams to have additional sources of income, emphasizing the importance of diversifying revenue streams to support the digitalization efforts and overall sustainability of the CDA.
In this regard, the authority intends to set up an in-house platform that will be geared up with technology & IT human resources that can offer IT-based solutions for internal CDA functions as well as be made available to external stakeholders to utilize this platform for their technological and IT-based needs.
