Randhawa orders swift allotment process for E-12 genuine affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited Sector E-12 on Wednesday and ordered the immediate setup of a One Window facility and the issuance of allotment letters to genuine affectees.

After hearing the concerns of Sector E-12 affectees and allottees, the Chairman directed the completion of development works within three months and the eviction of illegal occupants from government land.

Any deficiency in development quality will not be tolerated.

Accompanied by other CDA officers during his visit, chairman ordered third-party validation of the development works in Sector E-12, stating that payments would only be made after this validation.