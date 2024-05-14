Randhawa Pays Visit To Citizen Facilitation Centre; Revamps Services
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 08:09 PM
Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Citizen Facilitation Centre in G-11/4 for enhancing services for the Federal Capital's residents
During the visit, Randhawa not only scrutinized existing facilities but also issued directives for their enhancement, said the Spokesman of Chief Commissioner Office, Nouman Nazim here.
Randhawa's first major move was extending the operating hours of the center, now open from 9 am to 9 pm, ensuring accessibility for working individuals and busy families.
Recognizing the need for broader outreach, Randhawa advocated for the establishment of two additional centers to cater to rural communities within Islamabad.
During his visit, Randhawa actively engaged with citizens, seeking their input and feedback. This inclusive approach underscored the chief commissioner's commitment to citizen-centric governance, Nouman said.
In essence, Randhawa's visit wasn't just a routine inspection; it was a transformative moment aimed at redefining citizen services in the capital, he added.
