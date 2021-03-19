Rang-e-Bahar flower show to start on 22nd

Rang-e-Bahar annual flower-show 2021 of Gardeners Club Faisalabad will begin at Jinnah Garden from March 22

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 )

Honorary Secretary Gardeners Club Mian Mushtaq Khaliq on Friday said varieties of flowers would be presented in the show while various competitions of flower arrangements had also been scheduled.

He said that timing of the show had been fixed from 10am to 6pm due to the COVID-19, addingthat strict implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) would beensured.