"Rang-e-Pakistan 2025" Cultural Festival To Showcase Pakistan’s Rich Heritage
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The highly anticipated "Rang-e-Pakistan 2025" cultural festival is set to take place in the Federal capital with the joint efforts of Lok Virsa and Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) from February 21-23.
The three-day festival aims to celebrate Pakistan's diverse culture, art, and heritage through a series of vibrant performances and exhibitions.
Organized in collaboration with various cultural institutions, the event will feature musical performances, Qawwali, Mushaira, dance shows, and instrumental performances.
The visitors can also enjoy screenings of cultural documentaries, historical paintings, book exhibitions, and calligraphy demonstrations.
In addition to the artistic displays, the festival will host puppet shows for children, an exhibition of antiquities and replicas, and traditional food stalls representing the rich culinary traditions from all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
The festival is expected to attract a large audience, including culture enthusiasts, artists, and tourists, as it provides an opportunity to experience the essence of Pakistan's artistic and literary heritage.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives discuss coopera ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Group’s new office in Dubai
Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fujairah government employees
Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globally recognised social, environ ..
G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework
UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025
Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day
Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to monitor blood glucose
DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%
AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..
RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consul General
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Abbottabad announces strict measures for public relief during Ramadan1 minute ago
-
DPO Hub Syed Fazal starts work after taking charge of his office1 minute ago
-
Federal Urdu University, Kazan Federal University strengthen Pakistan-Russia academic collaboration1 minute ago
-
"Rang-e-Pakistan 2025" Cultural Festival to showcase Pakistan’s rich heritage1 minute ago
-
IHC cancels cause lists of Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Tariq Mehmood1 minute ago
-
DG SBCA Abdul Rasheed Solangi retires11 minutes ago
-
PEN opposes postponement of board exams11 minutes ago
-
Esa Khel tribe of Sufaid Sung agrees to vaccinate children11 minutes ago
-
Uswa College Islamabad delegation visits Parliament House11 minutes ago
-
One killed in Quetta firing incident21 minutes ago
-
Development, women's welfare govt's top priority: Adviser to CM21 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori visits Jamat Khana for condolence of Prince Karim Aga Khan41 minutes ago