"Rang-e-Pakistan 2025" Cultural Festival to showcase Pakistan’s rich heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The highly anticipated "Rang-e-Pakistan 2025" cultural festival is set to take place in the Federal capital with the joint efforts of Lok Virsa and Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) from February 21-23.

The three-day festival aims to celebrate Pakistan's diverse culture, art, and heritage through a series of vibrant performances and exhibitions.

Organized in collaboration with various cultural institutions, the event will feature musical performances, Qawwali, Mushaira, dance shows, and instrumental performances.

The visitors can also enjoy screenings of cultural documentaries, historical paintings, book exhibitions, and calligraphy demonstrations.

In addition to the artistic displays, the festival will host puppet shows for children, an exhibition of antiquities and replicas, and traditional food stalls representing the rich culinary traditions from all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The festival is expected to attract a large audience, including culture enthusiasts, artists, and tourists, as it provides an opportunity to experience the essence of Pakistan's artistic and literary heritage.