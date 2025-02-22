Rang-e-Pakistan Festival commenced with cultural grandeur

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The much-awaited Rang-e-Pakistan Festival officially commenced on Saturday at Lok Virsa featuring a number of cultural activities and stalls depicting heritage of different provinces.

The festival is being arranged under the auspices of the Lok Virsa, National Heritage and Culture Division.

The festival was inaugurated by Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture, Hassan Nasir Jami, who emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting Pakistan’s rich cultural, historical, and literary heritage.

The three-day festival, running from February 22 to 24, will be open daily from 10 AM to 10 PM at the Lok Virsa Complex, Shakarparian, offering an immersive cultural experience to visitors from all walks of life.

A large number of attendees from the twin cities have gathered with great enthusiasm to celebrate Pakistan’s diverse cultural traditions.

The festival provided a platform for skilled craftsmen, folk artists, and artisans to showcase their talents at a national level. The Primary objectives of the festival include honoring skilled artisans, preserving traditional crafts, and ensuring their transmission to future generations.

Lok Virsa, as a key institution promoting Pakistani culture, is dedicated to fostering gender equality, ensuring that both male and female artists receive equal opportunities to present their talents and gain recognition.

Many female artists are also actively participating in the festival, exhibiting their artistic skills and cultural contributions.

The visitors can explore a wide range of engaging activities, including an artisans’ craftsmanship exhibition featuring traditional and contemporary craftsmanship from across Pakistan, musical performances showcasing folk, classical, and contemporary music, and storytelling sessions reviving the rich oral traditions of Pakistan.

Cultural dance shows presenting traditional performances reflecting the country’s ethnic diversity, qawwali sessions with spiritual and soul-stirring musical renditions, and puppet shows entertaining children and families are also part of the festival.

Additionally, there are cultural and historical book exhibitions displaying literary treasures, traditional food stalls offering authentic and delicious regional cuisine, and a calligraphy exhibition showcasing exquisite works from renowned artists.

All subsidiaries of the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture, including the Pakistan National Council of the Arts, Pakistan academy of Letters, Department of Archaeology and Museums, Department of National Language Promotion, National library of Pakistan, and Quaid-e-Azam Academy, have set up dedicated stalls, highlighting their contributions to the preservation and promotion of Pakistan’s cultural identity.

Folk music, traditional dance, and regional cuisines are among the major attractions of the festival, drawing large crowds eager to experience Pakistan’s artistic heritage. Every aspect of the festival has been carefully curated to ensure an engaging and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

The Rang-e-Pakistan Festival will continue in full grandeur until February 24, offering a unique opportunity for visitors to celebrate and cherish Pakistan’s cultural legacy.