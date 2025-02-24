- Home
Rang-e-Pakistan Festival Successfully Concludes At Lok Virsa With A Grand Celebration Of Culture
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Rang-e-Pakistan Festival, a grand three-day cultural event celebrating Pakistan’s diverse heritage, successfully concluded at Lok Virsa on Monday.
Organized under the directions of the National Heritage and Culture Division, in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of Arts, Pakistan academy of Letters, Department of Archeology and Museums, National Language Promotion board, and Iqbal Academy, the festival brought together artists, craftsmen, musicians, and literary figures from across the country to highlight Pakistan’s rich cultural and artistic traditions.
A number of visitors, including families, students, art lovers, and foreign delegates, attended the festival over the three days, making it one of the most successful cultural gatherings in recent times.
The festival served as a platform to promote inter-provincial harmony, foster appreciation for traditional arts, and provide recognition to local talent.
A major highlight of the festival was the artisan craft exhibition, where over 30 skilled craftsmen from different regions of Pakistan participated, showcasing intricate handmade products ranging from traditional pottery and embroidery to woodwork and calligraphy.
The festival played a key role in connecting these artisans with cultural organizations and buyers, providing them with opportunities to sustain and expand their craft.
The event also featured captivating folk performances, where traditional dancers and musicians kept the audience entertained with their vibrant expressions of cultural identity.
One of the most engaging segments was the poetry session, hosted by the Academy of Letters Pakistan, where renowned poets presented their literary works, drawing an enthusiastic response from attendees.
Adding to the immersive experience, famous storyteller Badar Khan mesmerized the crowd with tales of Lahore and Bazar-i-Husn, preserving the oral traditions that have been a significant part of Pakistan’s cultural fabric.
The festival culminated in a spectacular closing concert, held at the Lok Virsa Mela Grounds, featuring energetic performances that left the audience spellbound.
The PNCA dance troupe presented an array of traditional dances, representing the diverse cultural landscape of the country.
The musical performances were another key highlight, with Shahid Ali Khan delivering a soulful performance, while the Manwa Sisters and Hajvery Qawwal Group enthralled the audience with their powerful and melodious renditions, celebrating the rich legacy of Sufi and folk music in Pakistan.
The Rang-e-Pakistan Festival not only provided a dynamic cultural experience but also reinforced the importance of preserving and promoting Pakistan’s artistic and literary traditions.
The overwhelming participation and appreciation from visitors reaffirmed the significance of such events in fostering national pride and cultural understanding. The festival’s success has set a precedent for future cultural initiatives, further strengthening Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding its heritage.
