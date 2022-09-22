UrduPoint.com

Rangers, ANF Arrest Drug Peddler

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Rangers, ANF arrest drug peddler

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation arrested a drug peddler from Liaquatabad area of the megalopolis.

Arrested accused was identified as Jamaluddin and about 34kg hashish was recovered from his possession, said a news release on Thursday.

During initial interrogation, arrested accused confessed that he used to order the drugs from Chaman and supplied it in different parts of Karachi. Raids were being carried out to apprehend his other accomplices and facilitators.

Arrested Jamaluddin along with recovered drugs was handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings.

