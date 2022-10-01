Rangers, ANF arrest drug peddler from Korangi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Anti Narcotics Force ANF (Sindh) in an intelligence based operation arrested a drug dealer from Mehran Town, Korangi and recovered huge quantity of drugs from his possession.

According to spokesperson for Rangers on Saturday, arrested was identified as Sher Ahmed Alias Shera and over 11kg hashish was recovered from the accused.

The accused during preliminary investigations revealed that he used to buy drugs from different dealers and sell it in Korangi. Raids are being carried out to apprehend his other accomplices.

Arrested along with recovered drugs has been handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings.