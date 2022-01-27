Rangers, ANF arrest drug peddler, recover huge quantity of drugs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested a drug peddler from Daud Goth area and recovered huge quantity of drugs from his possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested a drug peddler from Daud Goth area and recovered huge quantity of drugs from his possession.

According to a news release on Thursday, arrested accused was identified as Elahi Bukhsh and the forces recovered 5.200kg ice, 1.700kg heroin, 486 drug pills and 630 grams of hashish.

The accused along with recovered drugs was handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings.