UrduPoint.com

Rangers, ANF Arrest Drug Peddler, Recover Huge Quantity Of Drugs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 06:41 PM

Rangers, ANF arrest drug peddler, recover huge quantity of drugs

Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested a drug peddler from Daud Goth area and recovered huge quantity of drugs from his possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested a drug peddler from Daud Goth area and recovered huge quantity of drugs from his possession.

According to a news release on Thursday, arrested accused was identified as Elahi Bukhsh and the forces recovered 5.200kg ice, 1.700kg heroin, 486 drug pills and 630 grams of hashish.

The accused along with recovered drugs was handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Drugs From

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Karma, I ..

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Karma, Iraq

42 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid warns of increase in terrorism relat ..

Sheikh Rashid warns of increase in terrorism related incidents in coming days

48 minutes ago
 Pink Residency reference adjourned till Feb 2

Pink Residency reference adjourned till Feb 2

1 minute ago
 Keys upbeat for 2022 despite Barty thrashing

Keys upbeat for 2022 despite Barty thrashing

1 minute ago
 Putin Not Commenting on Lawmakers' Call to Supply ..

Putin Not Commenting on Lawmakers' Call to Supply Eastern Ukraine With Arms - Kr ..

1 minute ago
 Washington Not Ensuring Security in US-Controlled ..

Washington Not Ensuring Security in US-Controlled Areas in Syria- Russian Foreig ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>