Rangers, ANF arrest drug peddler, recover huge quantity of drugs

Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in Goth Subhan Rind, Tehsil Shahdadpur, District Sanghar arrested a drug peddler and recovered huge quantity of drugs from his possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in Goth Subhan Rind, Tehsil Shahdadpur, District Sanghar arrested a drug peddler and recovered huge quantity of drugs from his possession.

According to a news release on Friday, during the operation accused Nawab Brohi was arrested and 506kg hashish, a repeater and 8 cartridges were recovered from his possession.

The approximate value of seized drugs was Rs. 40 million.

Arrested accused along with recovered drugs had been handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings.