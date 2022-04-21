UrduPoint.com

Rangers, ANF Arrest Drug Peddler, Recover Huge Quantity Of Drugs

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2022 | 07:35 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation arrested an inter-provincial drug peddler from Orangi Town and recovered over 19 kilogram drugs from his possession.

Arrested identified as Tariq Muhammad during initial interrogation revealed that he had been using public transport for drugs smuggling from Quetta to Karachi and supplied the same in Orangi Town and adjoining areas, according to a news release on Thursday.

Raids were being carried out to apprehend his facilitators and other accomplices.

The arrested accused, along with recovered drugs, has been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

