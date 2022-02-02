UrduPoint.com

Rangers, ANF Arrest Five Drug Peddlers, Recover Huge Quantity Of Drugs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 02:39 PM

Rangers, ANF arrest five drug peddlers, recover huge quantity of drugs

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh in joint intelligence based operations in Landhi, Janjal Goth and Khokhrapar arrested 5 drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh in joint intelligence based operations in Landhi, Janjal Goth and Khokhrapar arrested 5 drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession.

According to a news release issued by Rangers on Wednesday, arrested accused were identified as Rao Nadeem Ali, Muhammad Owais alias Mama, Yaseen, Amanullah and Kamal Afsar.

The forces recovered 69kg drugs from their possession.

Arrested all accused and recovered drugs were handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Drugs Landhi All From

Recent Stories

Paris gives 6-month delay for new crackdown on pol ..

Paris gives 6-month delay for new crackdown on polluting cars

1 minute ago
 NHMP urges motorways users to use "Humsafar" app t ..

NHMP urges motorways users to use "Humsafar" app to stay updated

1 minute ago
 500,000 people in KP to be vaccinated against coro ..

500,000 people in KP to be vaccinated against corona on a daily basis: DG Health ..

5 minutes ago
 Chile registers 22,192 new daily COVID-19 cases

Chile registers 22,192 new daily COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 Cattle vaccination campaign kicks off in Sukkur

Cattle vaccination campaign kicks off in Sukkur

5 minutes ago
 Khursheed condoles death of senior Lawyer

Khursheed condoles death of senior Lawyer

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>