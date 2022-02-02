Rangers, ANF arrest five drug peddlers, recover huge quantity of drugs

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh in joint intelligence based operations in Landhi, Janjal Goth and Khokhrapar arrested 5 drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession.

According to a news release issued by Rangers on Wednesday, arrested accused were identified as Rao Nadeem Ali, Muhammad Owais alias Mama, Yaseen, Amanullah and Kamal Afsar.

The forces recovered 69kg drugs from their possession.

Arrested all accused and recovered drugs were handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings.