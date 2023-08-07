Rangers, ANF arrest two drug peddlers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in a joint intelligence-based operation in Landhi Town arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered a huge quantity of drugs.

According to a spokesman for Rangers on Monday, two drug peddlers identified as Majid Khan and Sadiq were arrested from New Sherpao Muslim Colony, Landhi.

The agencies recovered 52kg of hashish from their possession.

During the initial interrogation, the arrested confessed that they used to sell drugs in different areas of the megalopolis.

The arrested along with recovered drugs had been handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings.