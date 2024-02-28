Rangers, ANF eradicate opium cultivation

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) In a coordinated effort between Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Anti-Narcotics Force, a significant operation has been conducted against drug cultivation in the interior Sindh region.

Acting on intelligence reports, the joint operation targeted opium cultivation in the village Bajak area of police station Ghaibi Dero, resulting in the destruction of 21 acres of illicit crops.

According to a spokesperson for the Rangers on Wednesday, this operation was prompted by confidential information indicating large-scale opium production by criminal elements in the region.

Since February 24, the joint forces have relentlessly pursued their mission, successfully clearing a total of 74 acres of land from opium cultivation. Concurrently, efforts to apprehend the culprits behind these operations are underway through targeted raids.