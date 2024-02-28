Rangers, ANF Eradicate Opium Cultivation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 03:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) In a coordinated effort between Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Anti-Narcotics Force, a significant operation has been conducted against drug cultivation in the interior Sindh region.
Acting on intelligence reports, the joint operation targeted opium cultivation in the village Bajak area of police station Ghaibi Dero, resulting in the destruction of 21 acres of illicit crops.
According to a spokesperson for the Rangers on Wednesday, this operation was prompted by confidential information indicating large-scale opium production by criminal elements in the region.
Since February 24, the joint forces have relentlessly pursued their mission, successfully clearing a total of 74 acres of land from opium cultivation. Concurrently, efforts to apprehend the culprits behind these operations are underway through targeted raids.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..
Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism
Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA
Newly-elected KP members take oath today
Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NCP items worth over Rs 11 mln seized9 minutes ago
-
747th Urs of Sufi Saint Sadaruddin Shah began in Sukkur9 minutes ago
-
Weather in KP likely to remain cloudy9 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of clean drinking water schemes in Dera, Tank stressed9 minutes ago
-
Jamal Shah visits Urdu Science Board, reviews literary activities10 minutes ago
-
FJWU Chakri campus commences classes for six departments10 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality education15 minutes ago
-
115 members take oath of KP Assembly20 minutes ago
-
Prices of essential items reviews in a view of Ramzan-ul- Mubarak20 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather predicts across northern Sindh20 minutes ago
-
Truck, motorcycle collision results in one fatality30 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts training session on first aid at GCT Dera30 minutes ago