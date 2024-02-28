Open Menu

Rangers, ANF Eradicate Opium Cultivation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Rangers, ANF eradicate opium cultivation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) In a coordinated effort between Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Anti-Narcotics Force, a significant operation has been conducted against drug cultivation in the interior Sindh region.

Acting on intelligence reports, the joint operation targeted opium cultivation in the village Bajak area of police station Ghaibi Dero, resulting in the destruction of 21 acres of illicit crops.

According to a spokesperson for the Rangers on Wednesday, this operation was prompted by confidential information indicating large-scale opium production by criminal elements in the region.

Since February 24, the joint forces have relentlessly pursued their mission, successfully clearing a total of 74 acres of land from opium cultivation. Concurrently, efforts to apprehend the culprits behind these operations are underway through targeted raids.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Station February Criminals From

Recent Stories

Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts ..

Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..

15 minutes ago
 Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related ..

Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism

58 minutes ago
 Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for i ..

Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA

2 hours ago
 Newly-elected KP members take oath today

Newly-elected KP members take oath today

2 hours ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears bef ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC

2 hours ago
 Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high po ..

Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks

3 hours ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance de ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

7 hours ago
 US stock markets drift lower on disappointing econ ..

US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data

15 hours ago
 2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochista ..

2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan

15 hours ago
 Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth con ..

Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan