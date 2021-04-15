UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers, ANF Foil Smuggling Bid Of Narcotics, Arrest Two

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 10:35 PM

Rangers, ANF foil smuggling bid of narcotics, arrest two

Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint operation with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh foiled a smuggling bid of narcotics and arrested two members of drug traffickers group from Malir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint operation with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh foiled a smuggling bid of narcotics and arrested two members of drug traffickers group from Malir.

According to a news release on Thursday, arrested accused were identified as Jahanzeb Khan Afridi and Ibrahim Masood and the forces recovered 27kg hashish from their possession, which the accused were attempting to smuggle to Qatar via sea route from Karachi.

Arrested accused told the investigating authorities that they transport drugs from Afghanistan, Balochistan and Peshawar on huge scale to Karachi and Gwadar and later smuggle it to Qatar, Yemen, Holland and other European countries, by concealing the drugs in different containers.

Both the accused had been arrested earlier also by police and ANF. Arrested accused along with recovered drugs have been handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings while raids are being conducted to apprehend their other accomplices.

More Stories From Pakistan

