UrduPoint.com

Rangers, ANF Organize Seminar On Drugs Prevention

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2022 | 05:37 PM

Rangers, ANF organize seminar on drugs prevention

Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry Friday said drug addiction was nothing short of a disaster for any society and collective efforts were needed for the prevention of drugs in educational institutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry Friday said drug addiction was nothing short of a disaster for any society and collective efforts were needed for the prevention of drugs in educational institutions.

He stated this while addressing as a chief guest at a seminar organized by Pakistan Rangers Sindh in collaboration with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) at Sindh Boy Scouts Auditorium, said a news release.

DG Rangers said young generation was the future of the country.

Youth, especially educational institutions, were our top priority for drug prevention.

All needed support would be provided to teachers and parents in fight against menace of drugs, said DG Rangers Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry.

On the occasion Dr. Sana Aslam, Dr. Naveed-ur-Rehman and Dr. Kashif Akram gave lectures on drug prevention and awareness.

The seminar was attended by officials of different universities, students, important civil, social, political figures from different walks of life, senior officers of Police, ANF and Rangers.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Drugs Young From Top

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi’s new anthem released today

Peshawar Zalmi’s new anthem released today

2 minutes ago
 Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai highlights ..

Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai highlights culinary experiences, trade p ..

11 minutes ago
 realme GT Master Edition – A Display that Keeps ..

Realme GT Master Edition – A Display that Keeps You Glued to Your Phone

14 minutes ago
 Predict and Win with TECNO; PSL 7 begins in full s ..

Predict and Win with TECNO; PSL 7 begins in full swing

19 minutes ago
 Shahbaz Gill announces to visit newsrooms to deman ..

Shahbaz Gill announces to visit newsrooms to demand increase in journalists’ s ..

21 minutes ago
 Govt asked to patronise surgical instruments indus ..

Govt asked to patronise surgical instruments industry : Mian Zahid Hussain

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>