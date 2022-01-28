Rangers, ANF organize seminar on drugs prevention

Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry Friday said drug addiction was nothing short of a disaster for any society and collective efforts were needed for the prevention of drugs in educational institutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry Friday said drug addiction was nothing short of a disaster for any society and collective efforts were needed for the prevention of drugs in educational institutions.

He stated this while addressing as a chief guest at a seminar organized by Pakistan Rangers Sindh in collaboration with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) at Sindh Boy Scouts Auditorium, said a news release.

DG Rangers said young generation was the future of the country.

Youth, especially educational institutions, were our top priority for drug prevention.

All needed support would be provided to teachers and parents in fight against menace of drugs, said DG Rangers Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry.

On the occasion Dr. Sana Aslam, Dr. Naveed-ur-Rehman and Dr. Kashif Akram gave lectures on drug prevention and awareness.

The seminar was attended by officials of different universities, students, important civil, social, political figures from different walks of life, senior officers of Police, ANF and Rangers.