UrduPoint.com

Rangers, ANF Organize Series Of Seminars In Educational Institutions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Rangers, ANF organize series of seminars in educational institutions

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) jointly organized series of seminars regarding security and drugs prevention at different educational institutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) jointly organized series of seminars regarding security and drugs prevention at different educational institutions.

According to a news release on Tuesday, Rangers and ANF organized the seminars at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro, IBA Sukkur and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana.

The seminars were aimed at to raise awareness among youth regarding security and increasing drug abuse at educational institutions and its prevention.

Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry and DG ANF Major General Ghulam Shabbir Narejo attended the seminars as chief guests.

In the series of seminars, MUET Jamshoro, Sindh University Jamshoro, Liaquat University of Medical Health and Sciences, IBA Sukkur, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana, Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, MUET, Khairpur, Sindh University Campus Larkana, Government College Hyderabad, Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College, Sukkur, Khairpur Medical College, Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences, Chandka Medical College Larkana and other institutes also participated.

DG Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry in his address during the seminars highlighted the importance of education and responsibilities of a law abiding citizens. He informed the participants that besides LEAs, citizens also played an important role in restoration of peace in Karachi.

DG ANF Major General Ghulam Shabbir Narejo shed light on the efforts made by ANF for elimination of drugs from society.

The seminars were concluded with question and answer sessions during which the participants appreciated the efforts of Rangers for maintenance of law and order and ANF's role in elimination of drugs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Rangers Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Education Law And Order Drugs Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jamshoro Khairpur Gambat University Of Engineering And Technology From Government Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

Four officers of Fesco transferred

Four officers of Fesco transferred

34 seconds ago
 DC visits Adyala Road & Gujar Khan Ramazan bazaars ..

DC visits Adyala Road & Gujar Khan Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements

1 minute ago
 Islamabad Police arrest around 1902 suspects in Ma ..

Islamabad Police arrest around 1902 suspects in March

1 minute ago
 Potential for Great Power Conflict Increasing, Wor ..

Potential for Great Power Conflict Increasing, World Becoming Unstable - US Chie ..

1 minute ago
 AVLC arrests four car thieves, recovers 4 vehicles ..

AVLC arrests four car thieves, recovers 4 vehicles

1 minute ago
 ANF arrests accused; recovers 2412 grams charras

ANF arrests accused; recovers 2412 grams charras

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.