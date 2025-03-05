Rangers, ANF raid drug den in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in joint intelligence based operation at a drug den in Machar Colony area arrested three drug peddlers and recovered huge cache of drugs from their possession.

According to spokesperson for Rangers on Wednesday, the raid was conducted on a den of the notorious drug dealer Mama Yaqoob from where three accused identified as Wasil Khan, Sultan and Gul Zareen were arrested.

The agencies recovered 142.640 kg hashish, 400 grams ice, 3 mobile phones and cash from the possession of the arrested accused.

According to the initial investigation, the accused have revealed that they have been involved in drug trafficking since 2018 and are major drug dealers in Karachi. The accused used to transport drugs from Quetta and Gwadar to Karachi through freight vehicles and fruit trucks and supply them to other drug dealers. Raids are being conducted to arrest other accomplices of the accused.

The arrested suspects, along with the drugs and cash, have been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force for further legal action.