Rangers, Army Deputed For Ashura Security

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Rangers, army deputed for Ashura security

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Three companies of Rangers and 2 companies of army have been deputed for Ashura security in the district.

A spokesman for the police said on Wednesday that stringent security arrangements had been made for Ashura-e-Muharram and for this purpose 3 companies of Rangers and 2 companies of army had been deputed in addition to 30 platoons of Punjab constabulary and 20 teams of elite force.

He further said that 205 female personnel had also been deputed for Ashura security in Faisalabad where 17 mourning processions and 2 majalis were declared most sensitive.

He said that 1395 Razakars would also perform security duty while drone cameras would be usedfor monitoring of mourning processions and majalis on Ashura day to foil the nefarious designs ofmiscreants.

