Rangers arrest 13 anti-social elements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Tuesday arrested 13 accused including street criminals and drug peddlers from different parts of the metropolis.

According to a news release, the para-military force apprehended 11 street criminals from Zaman Town, Preedy, Korangi and Ferozabad areas.

The Rangers also arrested two drug peddlers from Chakiwara and Baghdadi areas. The arrested persons were involved in drug supply in different areas of the city.

The Rangers recovered illegal arms, ammunition, snatched goods and drugs from their possession. All arrested anti-social elements have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.