UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers Arrest 23 Suspects From Different Parts Of City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 04:38 PM

Rangers arrest 23 suspects from different parts of city

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh apprehended 23 suspects during operations conducted in different parts of the megalopolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh apprehended 23 suspects during operations conducted in different parts of the megalopolis.

According to a news release on Thursday, the para-military force arrested 22 street criminals from Shahra e Faisal, Zaman Town, Ferozabad, Eidgah, Risala, Tipu Sultan, Baldia Town, Saeedabad and Mominabad while a drug peddler was arrested from Ferozabad area.

The arrested were involved in looting citizens, possessing illegal arms, drug peddling and other various street crimes.

The Rangers also recovered arms, ammunition, snatched items and drugs from the possession of arrested. They have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Drugs Baldia Saeedabad Criminals From

Recent Stories

Special teams to be constituted for arrest of want ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Counter EU Navalny Sanctions, Impose Res ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Future Council on Energy holds its fifth mee ..

11 minutes ago

People urged to cooperate in maintaining cleanline ..

6 minutes ago

Phase 3 Trials of German Company CureVac's COVID-1 ..

7 minutes ago

CDA to procure machinery for garbage collection fr ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.