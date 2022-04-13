UrduPoint.com

Rangers Arrest 3 Motorcycle Lifters, Recover 5 Stolen Motorcycles

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Rangers arrest 3 motorcycle lifters, recover 5 stolen motorcycles

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested three motorcycle lifters from Garden Chowk and recovered 5 stolen motorcycles and chassis numbers of 3 stolen motorcycles from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested three motorcycle lifters from Garden Chowk and recovered 5 stolen motorcycles and chassis numbers of 3 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to a news release on Wednesday, arrested were identified as Ikramuddin, Jahanzeb and Ali Akbar.

Besides stealing motorcycles, they also used to buy and sale stolen motorcycles. The accused used to sale stolen new motorcycles in Balochistan while the old ones in parts in Karachi.

Arrested accused used to lift motorcycles from Old Golimar, Soldier Bazar, Garden and Saddar areas of the megalopolis.

All arrested accused, recovered motorcycles and chassis numbers have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Rangers Police Sale Buy Saddar From

Recent Stories

New York City Mayor Says Person of Interest in Bro ..

New York City Mayor Says Person of Interest in Brooklyn Subway Attack Now a Susp ..

5 minutes ago
 68 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

68 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

5 minutes ago
 AJK PM orders for close check to discourage hoardi ..

AJK PM orders for close check to discourage hoarding, profiteering

5 minutes ago
 4 held during raid on gambling den

4 held during raid on gambling den

24 minutes ago
 IHC directs FIA to remove Shahbaz Gill, Shahzad Ak ..

IHC directs FIA to remove Shahbaz Gill, Shahzad Akber from stop list

24 minutes ago
 Kremlin on Possible Exchange of Medvedchuk: He Is ..

Kremlin on Possible Exchange of Medvedchuk: He Is Foreign Politician, Not Russia ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.