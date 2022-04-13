Rangers arrest 3 motorcycle lifters, recover 5 stolen motorcycles

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested three motorcycle lifters from Garden Chowk and recovered 5 stolen motorcycles and chassis numbers of 3 stolen motorcycles from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested three motorcycle lifters from Garden Chowk and recovered 5 stolen motorcycles and chassis numbers of 3 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to a news release on Wednesday, arrested were identified as Ikramuddin, Jahanzeb and Ali Akbar.

Besides stealing motorcycles, they also used to buy and sale stolen motorcycles. The accused used to sale stolen new motorcycles in Balochistan while the old ones in parts in Karachi.

Arrested accused used to lift motorcycles from Old Golimar, Soldier Bazar, Garden and Saddar areas of the megalopolis.

All arrested accused, recovered motorcycles and chassis numbers have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.