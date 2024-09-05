Open Menu

Rangers Arrest 4 Suspects Involved In Multiple Street Crimes, Injuring Citizens

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Rangers arrest 4 suspects involved in multiple street crimes, injuring citizens

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and District East Police in a joint operation based on intelligence information in Sohrab Goth and Gulshan-e-Maymar, arrested four suspects involved in injuring 12 to 15 citizens during robberies and street crimes.

According to a Rangers spokesperson on Thursday, the arrested individuals have been identified as Jawad Ali alias Javed alias Farhan, Sajjad alias Jani, Rab Nawaz alias Rabu, and Abid Ali alias Fahad Bengali. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed that four different gangs are actively involved in robberies, motorcycle snatching, and thefts, and the arrested individuals are operating their own gangs.

They admitted to committing over 400 armed robberies in Gadap Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar, and other areas of Karachi.

The suspects also confessed to injuring 12 to 15 citizens during these robberies, snatching mobile phones and cash, and stealing and selling more than 250 motorcycles in Sakran, Balochistan. They are habitual offenders and have been nominated in more than 19 FIRs registered at various police stations in Karachi.

The arrested suspects, along with the seized arms and ammunition, have been handed over to the police for further legal action.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Rangers Police Mobile Gadap Abid Ali From

Recent Stories

DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

4 hours ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

16 hours ago
 National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

16 hours ago
 SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

16 hours ago
AJK PM praises federal government for extending co ..

AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation

16 hours ago
 Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technolo ..

Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan

16 hours ago
 Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in S ..

Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad

16 hours ago
 IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO

IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO

16 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

16 hours ago
 ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to labo ..

ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to laborers

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan