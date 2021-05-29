Rangers arrest accused involved in crimes using police uniform

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Police arrested an accused affiliated with MQM London and involved in committing street crimes wearing police uniform

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Police arrested an accused affiliated with MQM London and involved in committing street crimes wearing police uniform.

According to a news release on Saturday, arrested identified as Muhammad Mansoor alias Lamba was affiliated with MQM London and the para-military force also recovered arms, ammunition, police uniform and snatched items from his possession.

The accused confessed committing street crimes, taking extortion, encroachments on plots, flats while wearing police uniform and looted millions by defrauding people.

Arrested accused had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.