Rangers arrest accused involved in murders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation in Machar Colony area of the megalopolis arrested an accused of murdering three brothers and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

According to spokesman for Rangers, the accused arrested, identified as Asadullah Afghani, on December 10, 2022 along with his other accomplices shot dead three brothers, namely Nazar Muhammad, Saeed Muhammad and Khayal Muhammad over a dispute of drug den. The FIR of the incident was registered with the Gabol Town police station.

Rangers and Police upon receiving the information of incident, constituted a joint strategy and acting on a intelligence based information arrested Asadullah Afghani.

During initial interrogation, the arrested confessed to killing the three brothers, with the help of his accomplices, namely Milad Shah Afghani, Sadiq Afghani alias Qari and Yaseen. He also revealed his involvement in numerous street crimes and robberies.

The Rangers recovered a 9mm pistol along with ammunition. Raids were being carried out to apprehend his other accomplices.