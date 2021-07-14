UrduPoint.com
Rangers Arrest Accused Involved In Over 150 Robberies, Thefts

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Rangers arrest accused involved in over 150 robberies, thefts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Wednesday in a joint intelligence based operation with Police in Teen Hatti, arrested a most wanted accused, ring-leader of a gang involved in over 150 robberies, thefts and mobile snatching.

Arrested identified as Haider Ali during initial interrogation confessed his involvement in snatching purses and mobile phones particularly from women, said a news release.

Accused Haider on July 5, this year had snatched a purse and a mobile phone from a lady in Lalukhet area and CCTV footage of the incident also went viral over social media. Snatched mobile phones, a motorcycle, arms and ammunition had been recovered from his possession. Raids were being conducted to apprehend his other accomplices.

Arrested accused had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

